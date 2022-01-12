There is so much in life to be grateful for. We woke up this morning, eyes opened, air flowing in and out of the lungs, heart beating. This seems to be something we might just take for granted, though if we show gratitude for these very basic things. Other parts of our lives seem to shine a bit more brightly. The simplest things in life are very significant, something like a good foundation in the home. We can build on this, and that is good news.
What are some further things you are grateful for in your life? Many folks will actually sit down and write a gratitude list now and again. This is a sound practice, again allowing us to see what things in life we do have. This process moves the mind away from its favorite subject, what we do not have. Wanting more than we have is always an ego trip, and is never pleasant. Being grateful for what we do have is like an open door to abundance. How this works verges on the divine and is very much a spiritual practice.
Today’s book is entitled Attitudes of Gratitude by M.J.Ryan and Mark Nepo. This book looks into some of the psychology, emotional and conceptual benefits of gratitude as a practice in life, and shares many insights into the where, when and why of potential gratitude application. We feel that gratitude for everything is essential, even the hard parts of life, because when these pass, and they always do, gratitude still stands awaiting our invitation. This would be the ultimate attitude of gratitude. To truly be, is to be grateful for everything.
“Gratitude is a simple, profound practice that can change your life. Research has confirmed its many emotional and physical benefits. Taking the time to notice and reflect upon good things opens our hearts, creates happiness, and restores us to a natural place where we notice what's right instead of wrong,” shares a part of the review for this book on the internet. We do have some control in this life, and it is inward flowing, and outward manifesting. We can experience everything in almost any energetic way we choose. If we plan for good, see goodness, and feel good afterward, we did have a role in that. The converse is also true.
Knowing that all things in the world and life, other than our spirit, is fleeting, we can cultivate an attitude of gratitude with diligent work on our thinking. Making good choices, refusing temptations that adversely affect our well-being, yearning to be a better person every day, rebuking negative thinking all of the time, being prepared for a good life, living with purpose in mind and accepting the world as it is are all good ways to work with the mind. When we drift off into remorse, self-pity and the like, we make our own consequence, and they are never good. Choice is our gift, and we must use it positively.
If you are feeling a little lost or blue, maybe an attitude of gratitude will get things brightened up for you. If you are feeling stuck in life, gratitude may clear the way. If things are amazing already (which they are really for anyone breathing and smiling), please do remember to say thank you to whatever it is that you belie provides. It is an easy and free practice, which we all can benefit from. Thanks you from On the Bookshelf, and happy New year.
Enjoy and read on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.