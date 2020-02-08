Contributing Writer
Being situated in New England, on a global level, is quite convenient for a lot of world travel opportunities. With large international airports in Boston and New York City, we here have access to all parts of the world relatively easily. The South American continent is accessible by land, for the stouthearted traveler. The Caribbean Islands are just hours away, and Europe is a short (less than a full day) trip away. Getting to the other side of the world is of course a bit more arduous, though even this is manageable with some prudent stops on the west coast.
There is a place just 2,000 miles from our coastland that many of us know intimately, having literally been born there, and some of have not researched and visited perhaps yet. The Azores, an island archipelago sits nestled in the middle of the wide open ocean almost directly due east from Rhode Island. We sit at the forty-first parallel and the Azores are situated around the thirty-ninth parallel. The Azores are part of Europe, Portugal particularly, and they are one of the loveliest places in the world, truly idyllic. They are a four and change hour flight from Boston, and really well-worth it.
Today’s book suggestion is a travel journal for the Azores. This little guide book is filled with plenty of activity, some good history, some fun stories and many useful suggestions in all the areas of travel that come up when we go. Top 10 – Azores is a part of the Eyewitness series covering many potential destinations. This little book breaks down the major travel opportunities such as restaurants, hotels, museums, surfing, fishing, sightseeing, historically significant places and more into lists of tens (as the name indicates) to allow the traveler to the Azores to get a well-rounded experience in whatever time they may have to spend there. It is useful on many levels.
The Azores were not inhabited by people prior to the European exploration period in the 15th century. There are some possible indications that people may have lived there before, though nothing is confirmed. Therefore, the Azoreans, as the locals refer to themselves are the first human group to inhabit this particular place. It has a very European feel to it.
The major industries are farming (dairy), fishing and tourism. All residents have access to work, government funded town and street cleaning, landscaping, road maintenance and the like comprise a large portion of the work. There is virtually no crime because the people have work, and are not terribly competitive regarding the size of their house, car or paycheck. They live a simple and happy life, predominantly. The fishing industry is a large employer as well. Tourism is rapidly becoming the largest industry. Of course, there are many mom and pop industry businesses, and a financial sector.
It seems the people have this little twinkle of understanding in their eyes that they have it very good, and know it. The level of positive energy is high. There are some difficulties that are faced in the Azores, addiction and the like, though the approach is much more compassionate in the effort there to aid folks in these types of predicaments than in other parts of the world. Every place has its ways. Some are more efficient than others. This holds true in the Azores. As well.
The strongest uplifting elements of the Azores are its natural beauty and wonder. Volcanic elements, hot springs, black sand beaches and incredible vista hiking rank strongly. The ocean is a resource not just for work, also for recreation. Surfing is fabulous. Swimming pools, some even heated naturally by hot springs, natural and man-assisted dot the coastline. All manner of pleasure activity along the beaches exists, and the equipment for such is available.
The food is excellent. Much local flavor, bifano sandwiches, paosec bread, café at the road side stand, squid, fresh catch fish, meats of all manner and much more is always ready to be served. Food is Love, and they live by this credo. The people are splendid, cordial, rich with story and island life history. A particular fellow named Ares (nicknamed Baba) in Ponta Delgado is a modern Duke Kahanamoku, an ambassador of Aloha, and can be found directed the fun life at the beaches around Sao Roque and Milicias regularly. If ever you arrive there, find him, and the travel book will come to life.
Enjoy and read on!
