The common thread with this week’s Ear Bliss is a bit of a stretch, but let’s go for it. It’s the word “Pony,” as in the Rounder Records album called Sudden Opera from Georgia-based singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw and the recent album titled “Pony” from other-side-of-the-tracks, masked Canadian country artist Orville Peck. For each artist, it represents their debut album and as debuts go, both Sudden Opera and Pony are impressive. Each is in this week’s Ear Bliss spotlight. Let’s get to it.
Orville Peck
Pony
Sub Pop Records
Classify the music of Orville Peck as found on his debut for Sub Pop Records called Pony as country, but a sound and style more befitting of the soundtrack to David Lynch’s cult classic noir mystery film Blue Velvet rather than something you might hear on mainstream country radio. Bro Country this is not. Peck’s music has all the ambiance and vibe of the neo-country side of Chris Isaak, with a rich and evocative voice to match. Peck is a crooner and his voice at times even bears a slight semblance to the late Ian Curtis of Joy Division fame. He is also a bit of a mystery man what with donning a leather-fringed mask with cowboy hat and vintage-styled western wear when he performs. The Zorro of country? Why not! There is a picturesque and dreamlike quality to the Toronto native’s story songs, be it the two shady characters traveling the desert highways of American West as on “Dead of Night,” the dramatic “Buffalo Run” which builds itself around images of stampeding buffalo in the badlands of the Northern Plains, or the classic cowboy imagery of “Hope to Die.” Peck’s songs are built on a classic country foundation with arrangements that deploy heavenly steel guitar, echoing drums, guitar reverb and other touches to widen the soundscape into a something highly cinematic in its western way. Ennio Morricone, anyone? The sounds of Pony are certainly worthy of any of Morricone’s classic Spaghetti Western films. Peck grew up with a love of the classic country from honky tonk to countrypolitan. He weaves all of those tentacles of country music into the 11 songs comprising Pony with the end result something refreshingly different, not to mention tempting to the ears.
Orville Peck appears at the ONCE Ballroom located at 156 Highland Avenue in Somerville, MA on Thursday, September 19.
Pony Bradshaw
Sudden Opera
Rounder Records
The roots of James Bradshaw, a.k.a. Pony, are varied. Whereas his dad was an Elvis impersonator after getting out of the military and who Pony would assist as a youth, making music was not part of his own life growing up. Whereas he began to dabble some with singing and playing guitar by his lonesome as he got older, it was not until his early 30s and an open mic in Chattanooga that he first performed in public. He played the first song he’d ever written and ended up winning the competition. That was five years ago and now in his late 30s, it set the ball a-rolling for Bradshaw bringing us to the here and now and his admirable debut for Rounder Records called Sudden Opera. In possession of strong and ranging tenor yelp of a voice, it is an album of crescendos with big sounds. It blends flavors of rootsy pop and contemporary folk giving way to moments of tranquility and back again. Whereas it is great sounding, the center piece is the voice and songs of Bradshaw. Religion, family, and relationships, Bradshaw is a deep thinker who draws from the of his own belief’s and life experiences in crafting the dozen songs of Sudden Opera. While there is a cliché moment here and there, there is plenty of substance to Bradshaw’s songs making for a listenable brew. Visit www.rounder.com.
LIVE SHOTS
The horns will be honking, musically speaking, at Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street) on Friday night when C Jammer with the Cadillac Horns take the stage for an 8 pm performance. Ocean State stalwart Sugar Ray & The Bluetones holds court with his hoppin’ brand of blues and R&B the following evening, also at 8 pm.
Also happening in Woonsocket this weekend, the 1970s & ‘80s soft rock hitmakers Ambrosia bring back the memories at the Stadium Theatre (28 Monument Square) on Friday night at 8 pm.
Reggae jam staples Roots of Creation are at The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895A Matunuck Beach Road) on Friday night and the free Sunday Funday afternoon show on Sunday features Crooked Coast.
Downtown Warren, Rhode Island is the place to be on Sunday for the 4th annual Warren Folks Festival. Local art, food and drink, and most especially music is all on the menu for this event which is free and runs from 1 to 7 pm. Some of the artist scheduled to perform are Coma Coma, GloRI Girls, Consuelo’s Revenge, Cactus Attack, Bear Fight Club, and Low Cards with more acts to be announced. 30 Cutler Street is the locale for the event.
A couple of memorial events are happening on Sunday. Down Westerly way, the Knickerbocker Music Center (39 Railroad Avenue) plays host to the 11th annual “Mitchfest” which benefits Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI in memory of James “Mitch” Christina. Music will run from 2 to 8 pm and performers include Richard & The Nite Owls, The Chris Leigh Band, Johnny & The East Coast Rockers, Lisa Marie & All Shook Up, Toni Lynn Washington, Troy Gonyea and more. In Pawtucket that same afternoon, The Met Café (1005 Main Street), will play host to a memorial concert for the bassist “Chicago” Vinnie Earnshaw who was a fixture on the R.I. music scene and passed away unexpectedly in April. Those scheduled to perform include the Heidi Nirk Band, Neal Vitullo & the Vipers, Duke Robillard, and Tim Taylor with doors at 2 and music starting at 3 pm.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.
