The day before the autumnal equinox arrived, the weather helped set the proper mood with temperatures so appropriately low that the national meteorologists posted lurid Frost Advisories on various forecast websites.
“BRING IN SENSITIVE PLANTS!” we were warned, which was followed by “CLOSE YOUR WINDOWS!” and “DON’T DANCE NAKED IN THE DAWN!”
While the admonitions struck me as just a tad extreme—I don’t normally greet sunrise sans clothing (and, truth in journalism, the National Weather Service didn’t really sound such an alarm bell)—the temperature on the ridge did fall below 40 degrees for the first time since last spring. The 39 degree reading I documented certainly wouldn’t have killed even our most tender greenery, but it definitely brought about a profound discouragement: something akin to what many of us felt on learning the awful news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that giant champion of reproductive rights and, although this is less celebrated, environmental rights, too, had passed away. (This was made infinitely worse with the realization that the powers-that-shouldn’t-be were hellbent on desecrating RBG’s legacy with a Supreme Court justice intent on making the Handmaid’s Tale non-fiction.)
With all that going on, it would have been easy to give in to despondency, but I opted instead for the kinds of actions that always make me feel that there’s still time for hope. I wrote some letters and made some phone calls to my representatives urging them to fight tooth and nail against any consideration of anyone on the Court until after the inauguration of the next president and congress. I brought in the most vulnerable plants. I continued to harvest river water to keep the flowers and shrubs alive and avoid putting too much of a strain on our well in the continuing severe drought. With the skies clearing as the Jet Stream shifted and the smoke from the western wildfires no longer obscured the heavens, my son Noah and I spent the night photographing Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, the Milky Way, the constellations, and all of the other now-visible stars on a suddenly silent evening during which I realized, to my numbed surprise, I should have been wearing gloves.
But after the first day of fall came and went, the temperature rose, the growing season resumed, the cricket and katydid chorus again dominated the night, and the natural world continued apace. Some of the expected events, of course, had fallen victim to the deepening dryness. For example, I saw very few “stars”—the bioluminescent larvae of the eventually bioluminescent adult fireflies—shining among the withered grasses of the meadows and lawns I patrol at night on the ridge. The frightening absence of rain has meant the most meager of autumn hay crops, and it’s put a damper on the courtship of Marbled salamanders, those handsome amphibians that mate and lay eggs in dry vernal pools that the moms and dads know will eventually fill with water. To be sure, the vernals are properly dusty, but the adult Marbleds typically don’t court in earnest until September rainstorms—remember those?—bring the salamanders out of hiding. Even though I haven’t found any females keeping their eggs safe, maybe, despite the drought, they just went ahead, hidden under the leaf litter, with the business of life. Maybe they had hope.
In what remains of the wetlands, the situation seems a bit more typical. The Bur-marigolds, which like their feet wet, are in glorious yellow bloom, and the blossoms are attracting a new crop of flower flies, including one handsome syrphid I can’t quite identify. Near that mystery are others, including asters and goldenrods of uncertain placement in the Tree of Life, on which hunted a huge and, frankly, intimidating black wasp. I suspected it was a female—they’re often quite a bit larger than males—digger wasp known to scientists as Sphex pensylvanicus, and it would have been on the prowl for grasshoppers, which it would sting into a kind of zombie-like paralysis before placing the hapless orthopterans into a nursery tunnel perhaps a foot deep in the ground. The wasp’s larva would then feed on the grasshopper until young hymenopterans were ready to pupate through the winter, with hatching set for middle to late spring.
This modus operandi, noted eighteenth century American naturalist John Bartram in observations read by Peter Collinson into the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London on December 21, 1749, was an indication of “the wonderful Sagacity of this Creature, not only in catching these large Grasshoppers, which are ... very strong and nimble,” but also of the wasp’s “peculiar Skill ... in disabling them, either by Bite or Sting, so as not to kill them for then they would soon putrify, and be unfit for Nourishment.”
It’s a dangerous world out there, but, clearly, one filled with evolution-crafted ingenuity. I found many other instances of this “wonderful Sagacity” in my meanderings around the ridge and beyond. There was a large and, alas, unidentified, spider—I have to get better at spider IDs—tending a nursery web awash in spiderlings whose births were timed to take advantage of the harvest season. A youngish Snapping Turtle has been making repeat visits to the remaining pools below the millpond waterfall to hunt small fish and invertebrates trapped by low water levels. A Ruby-throated Hummingbird has not yet headed south on migration, perhaps because I’ve continued to fill the feeders with faux nectar.
Don’t worry—the bird will depart in due time and join the waves of southbound travelers that I’ll soon be watching as they sail and soar over the dunes at Napatree Point in Watch Hill. On a recent visit, I noticed that the Seaside Goldenrod, the wildflower that fuels the Monarch Butterfly travelers en route to the Mexican Highlands, had bloomed, but it hadn’t yet started attracting insect migrants. The same could have been said about the birds, most of which, except for the now-departed swallows, were still hanging around the beach. Who could blame them?
Once the chill abated and the warmth returned, there were as many bare human footprints in the wet sand as there were boot prints, and there were even a few swimsuit-clad hardies enjoying the still semi-comfortable Watch Hill waters. The Semipalmated Plovers and Sanderlings worked the edges of the sea. The Oystercatchers, Yellowlegs, and countless other shorebirds explored the gravel beds and shallows.
When the sun descended, it still felt like summer.
But the twilight air soon had that telltale bite, and when you arose the next morning, the alchemy of the chill had crafted both fog and the first hint of autumn color in the swamp maples and the birches. The Hay-scented and Sensitive ferns, along with the Poison Ivy, bittersweet, and Witchhazels had already turned. While the drought and climate change may mute the annual show, there is no stopping fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.