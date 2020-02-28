Contributing Writer
A look at the new solo release from G. Love of G. Love & Special Sauce fame leads off this week’s Ear Bliss. Titled The Juice, the album, much like G. Love’s message through all these years, is one of positivity and empowerment for those who wake up everyday and do the hard work. It occupies the Ear Bliss spotlight with an album from Eastern Oregon-based singer and songwriter Bart Budwig. Bart who, you may ask? Yep, this fellow is certainly way under the radar, especially for us way across the country in the Northeast. Yet, his new album Another Burn on the AstroTurf is cosmic country and folk and soul at its best and worth checking out. Let’s get to it.
G. Love
The Juice
Philadelphonic Records
A modernized and funkier brand of Philadelphia street corner doo wop and rap has always been at the foundation of the music of G. Love. With his Special Sauce band, he has been preaching the gospel of positivity in everyday life going back to the early 1990s. For his new album called The Juice, G. Love left his Special Sauce mates behind and retreated to Nashville where he enlisted the multi Grammy-winning artist Keb Mo’ to produce and co-write the songs with another Grammy winner in songwriter Gary Nicholson. It is the former’s knowledge of roots music that helps give The Juice a bluesy vibe to go with G. Love’s usual funky ways with music and singing. G. Love says as much in the liner notes thanking Keb Mo’ for “the lesson in the blues.” Keeping with that flavor, the album features guest spots by a couple of young studs in the blues world in Robert Randolph of sacred steel guitar fame and fast rising phenom Marcus King on guitars and vocals. Keb Mo’ himself also gets into the act contributing guitar and percussion, along with vocals, on selected tracks. Even with the star-studded cast, The Juice is still distinctly a G. Love record, but with a more middle of the road “traditional” styling to it. Is it G. Love’s attempt to make a record in hopes of reaching the NPR and/or Americana crowds? The Keb Mo’ connection certainly doesn’t hurt. You be the judge. Visit www.philadelphonic.com.
Bart Budwig
Another Burn on the AstroTurf
Fluff & Gravy Records/ OK Records
The OK Theatre in Enterprise, Oregon is a venue like out of another time and place. The Wild West of Eastern Oregon is an appropriate description. Built in 1919, it’s a good setting for the cosmic folk, country and soulful sounds of the singer/songwriter Bart Budwig and it is where he retreated to for five days to make what has become his album Another Burn on the Astroturf. Never heard of Bart Budwig? That’s not entirely surprising given his touring sticks pretty much to his native Idaho and Pacific Northwest. Should you be interested in him? Given what I hear on Another Burn on the Astroturf, Ear Bliss sure thinks so. And that is in part the mission here, to alert lovers of music, on occasion, to very under the radar stuff. Bart Budwig is barely a blip, but boy is his new album worth the exploration. More than a formal studio recording (which it is not), the album is more like a jam, a loose and soulful collection of tunes with unfettered accompaniment by an ensemble of musicians who no doubt get Budwig. Right out of the gates with the twangy rhythm rocker “Time for Two,” it’s obvious this dude has some fine mojo happening. Budwig’s connection to the OK? He happens to be the theater’s manager and sound engineer and recently began recording albums there for various bands and musicians. Building on all that, he started his own label called what else but OK Records. Budwig, who also plays a spirited trumpet (check out the cover of Nick Drake’s “Northern Sky” and album closer “Five Bucks” for proof), wrote nine of the 11 songs on the record. Influences run from Townes (Van Zandt) to the Stones. Highlights are plenty from the cool and soulful sway of “Strong Coffee” to “Rolling Stoned” which flips The Stones’ “Beast of Burden” on its butt, sort of. Put simply, Another Burn on the Astroturf is ear-worthy tunage and by the way, if you ever happen to find yourself in Enterprise, pop your head into the OK and say hey to the manager. Highly recommended. Visit www.fluffandgravy.com.
LIVE SHOTS:
The Soapbox Saints play rockabilly and more at Nick-a-Nee’s in Providence (79 South Street) on Friday evening at 9 pm. That same night over in Pawtucket at The Met Café (1005 Main Street), guitar great Johnny A. performs a show he is calling “Just Me ... And My Guitars” where he will celebrate the British song book of the 1960s with show time at 9 pm.
The always entertaining James Montgomery brings his mighty band to the house of eggrolls and blues, that being Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street), on Friday night for a single show starting at 8 pm. Still starving for a little Mardi Gras revelry? The Mattson-Medeiros Band turns up the funky side of blues and R&B on Saturday evening at Chan’s starting at 8 pm show. Chan’s also presents a special Monday evening show featuring blues harp virtuoso Kim Wilson of The Fabulous Thunderbirds fame starting at 8 pm.
You can also get your blues fix at The Met Café in Pawtucket (1005 Main Street) on Saturday night where the always excellent guitarist and singer Ana Popovic performs with doors at 8 pm. Gary Cummings opens.
Innovative Swedish folk quintet JAERV with its jazz and pop leanings bring the sounds of Scandinavia to the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad Street) on Saturday night for an 8 pm performance.
Bronx-based reggae singer and songwriter Tarrus Riley with special guest Dean Fraser & The Black Soil Band perform at The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895 Matunuck Beach Road) on Saturday night starting at 9 pm. Also in South County that same evening, Ted Leo of Ted Leo & the Pharmacists fame plays a solo show at Pump House Music Works in Peace Dale (1464 Kingstown Road). Providence band Barn Burning opens the evening starting at 7:30 pm.
Young Rust brings the ultimate Neil Young experience to The Met Café in Pawtucket for a special Sunday afternoon performance with doors at 3:30 pm and music from 4 to 8.
(Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.