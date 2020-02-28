Contributing Writer
A vortex is defined as whirlpool like phenomena, usually in liquid state, that pulls with increasing energy in a circular motion towards the center and downward. This phenomenon occurs because other varying forces, like magnetics or electricity are energizing around this area, and the rub essentially causes the rotation and new force field. Other material or ethereal objects that fall into this vortex area are affected in varying ways, either raising or depleting energy.
There are vortex areas of energy, precipitated by crossing ley lines of energy, either magnetic or electrical in various places around the world. A number of them have been identified in Sedona, Arizona. These vortex areas, when visited, have the interesting effect of transferring energy - calming force, uplifting energy or balancing energy - to the visitors. People travel to this place and other like it around the world, to garner these energies to improve general health and well-being. The body, being seventy percent liquid or so, is subject to these forces based on the laws of vortexes.
Today’s book inquires more deeply into the potential of vortex energy and the effect it may have on the open-minded in the area of interpersonal relating between people of all sorts and in a variety of life areas. Relating to family members, work place folks, romantic partners, school guides and peers, and general exchanges in all social areas are looked into. The Vortex – Where the Law of Attraction Assembles All Cooperative Relationships by Esther and Jerry Hicks uses the vehicle of “Abraham” a sort of spiritual guide for the reader to look into various relating experiences in life and see if there are not ways to improve or strengthen them in some manner.
The Vortex is published by Hay House and was written in 2008. It is part of a series of books by these authors touching on many human life experience topics. There are a number of elements that may seem a bit far out or new age-like to the reader if they have little or no experience trying to garner and gather energy from sources outside of their immediate control area. Of course, if this is the case, this book may be just the ticket to opening a new perspective and an area of life not yet discovered. It is worthwhile investigating for certain.
Relating this book to the vortexes discussed in our introduction in Sedona, Arizona my shed a little light on things. There are three types of energy vortexes that have been specifically located using electromagnetic instruments in Sedona. There are strong magnetic fields, strong electrical fields and fields that have strong magnetic and electric charges which are balanced in their appearance and potential impact. The magnetic fields have a calming or yin (from yin and yang concepts in yogic and other eastern spiritual traditions) effect on the visitor. The electrically charged areas are more geared towards raising the visitor’s energy (yang effect) and the balanced centers are, well, balancing in their effect.
The idea is basically when these places are visited with an open mind, open heart and a self-understanding that has noted a need for some energy shift (calming, raising or balancing needs), these energies can be harnessed more readily in these places due to the electro-magnetic charges in the areas. Electro-magnetic energy is a law similar to gravity. It exists, we are not quite sure of the exact nature of it, though the effect in clear. It is not so far off or far out to be easily dismissed. We cannot question gravity, it just is. So too these vortex fields exist. How open we are to harnessing the energy is up to the participant inevitably, or perhaps even without complete openness, the effect will still occur, due to the reality of the field’s energy. The fields may improve our lives, in how we relate to others, our general feeling about life or somehow more specifically if we are tuned to that. It is probably just more fun and interesting, like most things in life, to participate without fear and a bit of courage and excitement! Try The Vortex by Esther and Jerry Hicks and maybe get a ticket to Sedona if you feel it would benefit you somehow.
Enjoy and read on!
