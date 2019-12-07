Contributing Writer
25 years in the record business as an independent label, especially given the upheaval of the last decade-plus in the music industry, is a fete to be reckoned with. Renegade indie Bloodshot Records of Chicago has now been at it that long and while there has been the usual ups and downs over that time, the label has built a quality roster with a steady flow of albums each year. That’s no small fete. It is where artists that include Neko Case, Ryan Adams, Old 97s, and Justin Townes Earle launched their careers before moving upward. As has been customary, the label continues its series of periodic anniversary salutes which began with its 5th anniversary and has continued every five years since. The label’s 25th anniversary salute to itself titled Too Late to Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots appropriately shines a light on its home base of operations, that being Chicago, of course. It is a spirited set of tunes and what else would one expect from Bloodshot? It is also highly recommended and gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week with a couple of other new Bloodshot collections of artifacts from Wayne “The Train” Hancock and Scott H. Biram. Let’s get to it.
Various Artists
Too Late to Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots
Bloodshot Records
Whoever said you can’t go home again? For its 25th anniversary, Chicago-based Bloodshot Records looked to its own backyard to celebrate a quarter century in the business as an independent record label. Pegged early on in its run as the home of “insurgent” country music, the label has branched beyond those borders, mostly during the last decade. Yet, that insurgent spirit is alive and well as the newly released celebratory collection Too Late to Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots clearly attests. Featuring striking cover artwork from label mainstay Jon Langford whose various projects (Waco Brothers, Four Lost Souls, Mekons) have been a cornerstone for the label since inception and who did the artwork for Bloodshot’s very first compilation in 1994, it is a terrific throwback to that initial offering. Available in all formats including a limited edition deluxe LP in a striking silver and turquoise 180-gram double vinyl with gatefold, the 22-track Too Late to Pray deftly blends classic country, bluegrass, rockabilly, folk, and straight-up rock & roll. No surprise there for a label with a track record like Bloodshot. Artists taking part are a mix of familiar entities from the alt or “insurgent” country world (Langford, Robbie Fulks, Kelly Hogan, Freakwater, and The Handsome Family) with tracks from a collection of lesser known Chicago artists some of whom are on the poise of acclaim beyond Windy City lines. It’s the latter where the collection possesses that same streak of discovery the label gave us with that first releases in 1994 and ‘95, the samplers For a Life of Sin and Hellbent: Insurgent Country Volume 2 which first introduced the likes of acts who went onto greater notoriety like the Waco Brothers, Fulks, Old 97s and Bottle Rockets. Right out of the gates we meet new-to-these-ears performers Wild Earp & the Free for Alls and The Tammi Savoy & the Chris Casello Combo with the one-two punch of Earp’s Bakersfield-styled “The Last Honky Tonk in Chicago” and Savoy/Casello Combo’s barroom rocker “If It’s News to You,” before label vet Langford & Hillbilly Love Child’s stomper “I Am a Big Town.” It is the perfect place setting for what is to come, the mix of familiar and not so with the latter introducing talents like Half Gringa, The Family Gold, Big Sadie, and ROOKIE (a cool reworking of Tear for Fears’ “Head Over Heals”). Heck, it feels just like 1994 and the excitement of hearing For a Life of Sin for the first time. Job well done, Bloodshot Records. Here’s to 25 more! Visit www.bloodshotrecords.com.
Wayne Hancock
Man of the Road: The Early Bloodshot Years
Bloodshot Records
Scott H. Biram
Sold Out to the Devil: A Collection of Gospel Cuts by the Rev. Scott H. Biram
Bloodshot Records
Long-time Bloodshotters Wayne “The Train” Hancock and Scott H. Biram hold down the Austin, Texas-based segment of the label roster. With perfect timing for the holidays, Bloodshot has just released two collections of artifacts of the past from each. Available as a digital and vinyl release only, Man of the Road: The Early Bloodshot Years gathers prime cuts from six Wayne “The Train” Hancock releases for the label from 2001 through 2009 each remastered for this album. A maestro of the Western-styled old school juke joint sound with loads of swing, the collection contains such nuggets as his classic “Thunderstorms & Neon Signs,” “A-Town Blues,” and fan favorite “Johnny Law.”
Best known as “The Dirty Ol’ One Man Band” for his raucous ways, Scott H. Biram goes gospel on the new Sold Out to the Devil. It brings together into one collection a batch gospel of cuts by Biram gathered from prior albums along with one previously unreleased number. Available in various formats including CD, digital, and a limited-edition white vinyl LP, it is trademark Biram full of fire and brimstone, with a severe side of hell-raising rawk.
LIVE SHOTS:
Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson, whose credits include long-time lead guitarist for the late Johnny Winter, comes to Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street) on Friday night for an 8 pm show. The following evening, the Fat City Band rolls into the house of eggrolls and blues, also starting at 8 pm, for your listening and dancing pleasure
The holiday season is upon us and The Met Café in Pawtucket (1005 Main Street) gets the tinsel flying on Friday evening with bluesman Gary Hoey’s “Ho Ho Hoey” Christmas Show with doors at 8 and music starting at 9 pm. Ocean State stalwarts The Senders are in the house the following evening for an 8:30 show.
The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad Street) also gets into the holiday spirit during the day on Saturday as it presents its 12th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival fundraiser. The fair runs from 9 am to 3 pm with continuous music from a variety of entertainers including Bob Drouin, Russell Gusetti, Ed Sweeney, Cathy Clasper-Torch, Torrin Ryan, The Broad Street Fiddlers and more. Later in the evening that same day, the BRT presents the show Irish Christmas in America featuring top Irish musicians, singers and dancers. The show starts at 8 pm.
Get into the holiday spirit with The Fixx who brings its FIXXmas tour to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich (59 Main Street) on Saturday night at 8 pm.
A big weekend is in store at the Pump House Music Works in Peace Dale (1764 Kingstown Road). On Friday night, Sarah Potenza brings her mighty voice with plenty of personality to the cozy room to entertain. The next evening is a terrific twin bill with Muddy Ruckus and The Z-Boys hopping things up. Show time each evening is 7:30 pm.
Southern Rock fans should flock to The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895A Matunuck Beach Road) on Saturday night for a performance by the Brothers of the Road Band who will pay tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers and Dickey Betts. It’s an 8:30 pm show time.
(Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.)
