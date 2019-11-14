Prayer is a contemplative process used by many people the world around. There are thousands of set prayers found in all of the spiritual elements, worship groups and religions of human culture. Prayers are directed at God, gods or other objects of worship. The definition of prayer is, “a solemn request for help or expression of thanks addressed to God or an object of worship.”
Some of the prayers many folks may be familiar with are the Lord’s Prayer or Our Father, given to Jesus’ apostles when they asked how they might pray, the Hail Mary, a prayer to Jesus’ mother, the Prayer of Saint Francis, a prayer written about a Christian who lived in the 1200s, the daily Salat prayers Muslims recite, the Tefillah, Jewish daily prayers and various Hindu mantras. There are also scores and scores of prayers written by lay people (people who are not directly affiliated with any church as workers or ministers, etc.), and various religious people from all faiths.
Today’s book is a little deeper look into a prayer known as the Serenity Prayer. The Way of Serenity: Finding Peace and Happiness in the Serenity Prayer. This book was written in 2015 by Father Jonathan Morris, best-selling author, religious news analyst and priest. He takes the prayer originally orated by American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in the 1930s as part of his sermons. It is a prayer anyone could utilize anytime something difficult arises in life.
Reinhold Niebuhr is officially attributed with writing the long form of this terrific prayer in a magazine column in 1951, though it had been spoken, as noted in the 1930s, and had consequentially spread far and wide through the latter 1930s and 1940s. It was included in small prayer books for armed service people in WWII, and it also became an unofficial prayer for recovery programs like Alcoholics Anonymous and it offshoot programs dealing with addictions of all manner.
Father Jonathan Morris felt this prayer was useful to the general public, particularly in the short form, “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” This very truncated version removes any reference to a God, godhead, object of worship or the like. What is being sought is guidance in dealing with great and small occurrences in life that leave us stumped.
Simply put the serenity to accept things we cannot change would be most everything and everyone that exists outside of ourselves. Courage to change refers to being inwardly strong enough to make healthy changes within our own personal, individual lives. The wisdom to know the difference is pretty clear if we accept (not just cowing down to forces of negativity) what happens outside of our own personal lives, and do try to know ourselves enough objectively to be able to find courage and strength to move through and past unhealthy elements of life.
It seems simple to follow the basic course of this prayer, and can be, though the human ego is a very strong force, probably the strongest force we all deal with in life. Ego causes contradiction within the mind, and the mind in conflict is not a pretty place, for anyone. Though not everyone is spiritual, religious or the like, everyone does have some semblance of conscience, varying greatly, or course. (Also, there are psychopathic cases where the ability to know simple right from wrong is blurred or missing, though identifying this is still up in the air, and not as clear as we might like.) Most people can get the gist of what this prayer suggests.
Now, knowing what a prayer means and says, and actually utilizing this in life are two very separate things. Theory and action need to be balanced. We talk a lot. We act on impulse often enough, as well. Balancing these two extremes is where serenity is found.
The longer, original form of the Serenity Prayer can easily be found with a quick online search or a little work in the library. We do suggest investigating this, as well. For wisdom with no application is rather useless. If you or someone you know is having a hard time with life, perhaps this book The Way of Serenity: Finding Peace and Happiness in the Serenity Prayer by Fr. Jonathan Morris may be of use. The best thing about prayer may just be the short time it takes, removing us from the event at hand that is disturbing and literally giving us a reboot of sorts. We can all use the pause.
Enjoy and read on!
