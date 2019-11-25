Trinity Repertory’s newest version of “A Christmas Carol” is energetic, colorful, heartfelt and bold, but it represents a stunning changing of the guard. It has been happening bit by bit as new cast members are introduced with major roles and longtime stars have left the company or are relegated to small roles in this annual chestnut of gold.
This version is from the same minds that turned another vintage Victorian classic, “Pride and Prejudice,” into a migraine-inducing, cross-dressing dragfest last season.
Change is inevitable. Will that seamlessly include audiences as well? The opening of this year’s forever-incarnation of “Carol,” introduced some uber-liberal methods to Dicken’s plot itself; the year 1843 be damned.
The concepts on stage would never enter Dickens’ mind 160 years ago. Traditionalists beware. Trinity’s 2019 sensibilities with their concept of the world as revisionist history have been imposed on a mid-Nineteenth Century redemptive tale. Literature rewritten.
Scrooge and Marley are a black firm. The Cratchits are an interracial couple and family. Scrooge’s Nephew Fred is Niece Fred (actually, Frederika, ugh), dressed as a man, in an openly lesbian relationship in the heart of London at a time when (male) homosexuality was punishable by death and lesbianism was that which must not be named, less it be encouraged.
But this is their production, their message, their world view…you pay your money and if you object to this…that’s your problem. No matter what, is the argument, after Scrooge’s enormous transformation, you should still feel good at the end.
Audience members freely reflected the new Dickensian reality as well, a cornucopia of youth, multi-ethnicity and diversity, younger, hipper, urban; and that’s a good thing. There was hardly a blue hair in the crowd on press night, or on stage. Actor Timothy Crowe, for instance, a legend at Trinity for three-plus decades, was relegated to the tiniest of parts. As were two of his best successors, Mauro Hantmann and Stephen Throne, reduced to mere money collectors (the symbolism is not lost on me).
Older actors and equal legends Brian McEleney, Phyllis Kay, and Janice Duclos were in the crowd. McEleney (the best Scrooge of years past) said to me after the show that he was glad he no longer had to do the play anymore all those nights for all those weeks…better that the youth take over.
And thus, they are.
As for the staging itself, the production was stellar. Director Kate Bergstrom gets the most out of her youthful cast. Jude Sandy, a razor-sharp, sturdy, powerful man in his mid-20s, somehow, inevitably, won me over as the (as-written) thin, pasty, pale, bent, elderly miser-turned-redemptive.
Sandy, who was amazing in “Little Shop of Horrors,” another show where he virtually never leaves the stage, is blessed with phenomenal energy, terrific pipes, a jaunty bounce, a dismissive power. He hisses at children, spoils games, and draws great fear and laughter from a character known mainly for sorrow and anger.
Here, McEleney was correct. Sandy’s writhing, hopping, dancing, running Scrooge will require the energy of 10 men over the show’s seven-week run. God Bless Him, Everyone!
The cast, as a whole, is equally blessed with energy, verve, daring, and great talent. Sets by Patrick Lynch, are splendid. The costumes by Olivera Gajic are brilliant. The music soars, harmonically thrilling, and the choreography by Taavon Gamble, who triple threats as both the narrator and a cathartically chilling Jacob Marley, is dazzling.
The lighting design, pre-Victorian lanterns, candles, subterranean trap door beacons and shunts, by Barbara Samuels, is a show unto itself.
There isn’t enough space to mention all of the dizzying efforts by this large cast, also marked with good performances by many children. Rachael Warren leaves a lingering impression as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and newcomers Ricardy Fabre and Michael Rosas, each have effective moments on stage as Cratchit and a solicitor.
There is also a brilliant touch by the director, when the Ghost of Christmas Past (A.J. Baldwin), veiled in flowing white, like a jilted bride, reveals herself to be Scrooge’s beloved, departed sister Fan. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, usually a hooded specter like Death itself, was a scattered gang of blank children, which didn’t work.
Symbolically, inexorably, one of the most emotional moments happened before the play, and also marked an important passing of the torch, the absence of longtime benefactor Nick Cardi, Jr. of the Cardi brothers, who sponsor the show annually. The appearance of his two surviving brothers spoke of loss and change.
This is a “Carol” that will either mark a generation or split it.
“A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 29. For tickets and reservations, 401-351-4242 or trinityrep.com.
