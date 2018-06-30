The true enemy is within. The mind is the place where all separation, conflict and struggle begins. Once the seed of fear has been planted, all manner of ignorance and disunity begins to fester. To overcome this one must be able to stop, have some kind of objective look at one’s own thinking process and begin to root out and calm the fight inside.
To begin this healing usually requires some help. Left to its own devices, our ego will run amuck and do everything it can to keep itself alive. It is often quite challenging to see this from the inside. The feeling of discomfort will be there, though the root of this can be elusive. The feeling is something akin to incompleteness. Humans try all sorts of things to fill this void, most of which are insufficient and often harmful. The key is always available, and it is actually a very interesting journey to locate it.
Today’s book is a terrific and eye-opening aid in the process of reuniting people with their true self and their fellow human beings. Restoring Life’s Missing Pieces: The Spiritual Power of Remembering and Reuniting with People, Places, Things and Self by Caren Goldman opens up a new potential plan for feeling more complete and connected in our lives. If one is to understand that every event in life has some input and meaning as we travel down life’s path, we will need to revisit past times with this new light shining in our mind. This book gives us a nice methodology to do just this.
Restoring Life’s Missing Pieces was written in 2011 and is distributed by Skylight Paths publishing company. Caren Goldman also wrote Healing Words for Mind, Body and Spirit, numerous articles in popular spiritual magazines and leads retreats that help organizations work in more unified ways. She has a wealth of knowledge and understanding about some of the tough issues that face individuals and organizations in the world.
One of the most basic human social groups is the family. Raise your hand if you have ever experienced and discord or disharmony in your family. If we can think of a time or times when this has occurred, can we then, without finger-pointing or judgement, try to examine the roots of this discord? It seems a simple exercise, and it is. If some objective thought is given to the issues faced, then it may open some room for calm dialogue and healing. This is always going to beneficial for all involved.
We may also look at issues between countries, or other macro-level social institutions with this same light. There are people who are very upset with various international policies between various countries. There may or may not be grounds for concern. The situation quickly escalates to a problem when any or all of the participant leaders only point fingers at each other, take drastic measures which do not promote unity, and then cause undue suffering towards the innocent members of the other group. When the ‘I am right, you are wrong’ attitude is adopted, disunity will always be the result.
It would be very beneficial for all of us to seek creative and constructive, non-violent means to deal with any and all issues we face in life. From the smallest inter-family situations to the greatest issues facing our world leaders, what needs to be the focus is how to reunify. Disunity is like losing a limb, it is not helpful to the overall existence of the body. Perhaps Caren Goldman’s book Restoring Life’s Missing Pieces can help us look back at past relationships with a keener eye for meaning, and at the same time allow for more unity, which will lead to more inner peace, and peace between all people. Have a read, and see if you might agree.
Enjoy and read on!
