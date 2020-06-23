14 notable women to be inducted into RIHHF

Sara M. Algeo, the first to be inducted into the RIHHF in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, was elected in 1913 as chair of the RI Woman Suffrage Party and in 1919 was named the first president of the Providence League of Women Voters. In 1925, she wrote "The Story of a Sub-Pioneer," the only full-length account of the woman suffrage movement in Rhode Island during the early decades of the 20th century. 

 

In honor of the centenary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the United States constitution — also known as the “Susan B. Anthony amendment” — and Rhode Island's ratification of it on Jan. 6, 1920, Patrick T. Conley, president of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, has announced that 14 notable Rhode Island women will be inducted this year into the hall of fame under the leadership of board member Russell J. DeSimone. 

Individual inductions will occur throughout the year at various venues significant to the woman being inducted. These inductions will include woman suffragists as well as woman who were prominent in their field of endeavor. Inductees include:

Sara M. Algeo

Suffragist and first president of the Rhode Island League of Women Voters.

Alva Vanderbilt Belmont

Newport socialite and one-time president of the National Woman’s Party.

Roberta J. Dunbar

Suffragist and social activist, she was a leader in Rhode Island Colored Women Clubs and a founding member of the Providence branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Bertha G. Higgins

Suffragist and social-reformer, president of Rhode Island Colored Women’s Clubs. Former state and national director of the Colored Democratic Women’s Organization.

Eliza Bowen Jumel

A native of Providence, she would rise from abject poverty to great wealth and for a time was the wife of Aaron Burr.

Maria Kindberg and Ingeborg Kindstedt

Two Providence suffragists who drove cross-country to deliver a petition with 500,000 signatures to President Wilson.

Sophia Robbins Little

Abolitionist, suffragist and author. Founder of the Sophia Little Home.

Florence Markoff 

Pioneer in radio broadcasting, creator of “There’s a Word for it” and “Rhode Island Portraits in Sound”.

Fanny Purdy Palmer

Author and suffragist. President of the Rhode Island Woman’s Clubs and founder of the Rhode Island Short Story Club.

Ada L. Sawyer

The first woman lawyer in Rhode Island.

Anna W. Spencer

Publisher of the Pioneer and Woman’s Advocate the first woman’s rights newspaper published in the United States.

Dr. Anita Tyng

The first female physician and surgeon in Rhode Island.

Lillie Chace Wyman

Suffragist, social-activist, author and biographer of her mother Elizabeth Buffum Chace.

 

