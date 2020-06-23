14 notable women to be inducted into RIHHF

Sara M. Algeo, the first to be inducted into the RIHHF in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, was elected in 1913 as chair of the RI Woman Suffrage Party and in 1919 was named the first president of the Providence League of Women Voters. In 1925, she wrote "The Story of a Sub-Pioneer," the only full-length account of the woman suffrage movement in Rhode Island during the early decades of the 20th century.